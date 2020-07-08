Cuesta College’s hybrid model of classes could protect international students from deportation

Thirty international students are admitted for the fall semester

Cuesta College officials are hopeful its hybrid model of classes will keep its international students from being deported, following new guidelines from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

In a news release issued on Monday, the agency said that students with F-1 and M-1 visas “may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States,” saying, “The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States.”

Ritchie Bermudez, a spokesman for Cuesta College says, “We are closely monitoring how the guidelines are rolled out. For now, we are looking at a pertinent piece of the ruling which provides a temporary exemption for students attending schools with a mixture of online and in-person classes and are allowed to take more than one class online.”

“Our international students are an integral part of the Cuesta College campus community. While the recent ICE guidelines have caused uncertainty, we are working diligently with our International Programs Office to get in touch directly with our international students and determine the best course of action to provide support and assistance.”

Cuesta College announced a hybrid model of classes for the Fall 2020 semester, offering lecture classes online and providing in-person instruction on campus for difficult-to-convert labs, activities, and performance courses with strict hygiene and safety protocols. Athletics will be determined after the California Community College Athletic Association meets on July 17 to discuss the 2020-21 academic year.

“International students taking one or more face-to-face courses will necessarily be local, including our student-athletes,” Bermudez says.

There are currently 30 international students admitted for the fall 2020 semester, and eight applications in progress, he said. “Since fall 2017, there have been 78 students who have participated in our International Program,” he said.

