Cuesta College’s University Bound program receives $10,000 donation

Bank of America Foundation donates to program supporting historically underrepresented students transfer to universities, continue their education

– The Cuesta College Foundation is pleased to announce a generous $10,000 donation from the Bank of America Foundation for University Bound, a program supporting historically underrepresented students in their goal of transferring to universities to continue their education. The foundation partnered with Cuesta College’s University and Transfer Center to launch the first University Bound program during the 2021-22 academic year, with money donated to the Cuesta Fund.

“Navigating through college and transfer planning can be challenging, and our goal is to provide all of the information and support students need for a successful and smooth transfer,” said University Transfer/Career Center Faculty Coordinator Kate Porter. Bank of America said it is proud to take the lead in supporting these students and expanding the program. This partnership allows the Cuesta College Foundation to reallocate its efforts and investments toward other crucial college priorities.

“The demonstrated success of University Bound allowed us to apply for grant funding from the Bank of America Foundation, highlighting the excellence at Cuesta College and the vital support of our public-private partnerships,” said Executive Director of the Cuesta College Foundation Shannon Hill.

The program plays a pivotal role in addressing equity gaps associated with transferring to four-year institutions, including persistence and goal attainment challenges, according to Cuesta.

Greg Bland, President of the San Luis Obispo Region of Bank of America, expressed the bank’s commitment to fostering educational access and equity: “Bank of America is proud to support Cuesta College’s University Bound program. This investment aligns perfectly with our mission to empower students to achieve their educational goals and contribute to a more equitable society.”

Learn more about Cuesta College’s University Bound program by clicking here.

Share To Social Media