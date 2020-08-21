Cuesta College’s virtual scholarship reception honors students, donors

–The Cuesta College Foundation hosted a virtual celebration on Aug. 13 to honor student scholarship recipients and donors at the 31st Annual Scholarship Reception. Through donor contributions and support, 264 students received 454 scholarships totaling $307,214 for the 2020-21 academic year.

The scholarships awarded do not include the Promise Scholarship, which offers two years of fee-free education to San Luis Obispo County high school graduates. There were 978 students who received the Promise Scholarship during the 2019-20 academic year.

“The scholarship reception is designed to build relationships and to acknowledge the hard work of our students and the generous spirit of our community and supporters,” said Cuesta College Superintendent / President Dr. Jill Stearns. “While the pandemic makes the opportunity of coming together more difficult, we fortunately still have a way to gather virtually to hear about some of our students’ aspirations and future goals.”

Scholarship recipients are current students at Cuesta College, incoming transfers, and high school students attending the Fall 2020 semester. Many students received more than one scholarship, which can be used for tuition, books, and other expenses.

“The scholarships I have been receiving from the same person in honor of his daughter have helped me relieve the financial pressure that goes along with attending college,” said Joanna Fava, architectural student and recipient of the Dori Lynn Deutsche scholarship. “It’s allowed me to buy a new laptop, pay for gas, books, and yes, even food at times, as a returning student at 60 years old, which is a feat in itself. Now with a new lease on life and wanting to finish my dream, your generosity is even closer and dear to my heart and has allowed me to continue my education.”

“These awards have a special meaning for me,” said Jesus Cendejas, psychology student and ASSC Student Body President and Student Trustee. “Thank you so much for helping me be one step closer to my dreams and thank you to all of the thoughtful and generous donors with us and those not able to be present with us today and the Cuesta Foundation staff.”

The Cuesta College Foundation assists and supports Cuesta College in the attainment of educational, scientific, and cultural goals and in fulfilling its mission of service to the community. As the college’s nonprofit arm, the Foundation has provided millions of dollars for student scholarships, equipment, programs, and projects for student success. Please contact the Foundation office at (805) 5546-3279 to find out how you can support Cuesta College students.

