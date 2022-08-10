Cuesta fall semester begins Aug. 15

Almost 60-percent of course offerings have an in-person component at both campuses

– The fall semester begins Aug. 15 at Cuesta College. Almost 60-percent of course offerings have an in-person component at the San Luis Obispo and North County campuses. Students can find a comprehensive listing of classes on the class finder and register for courses at bit.ly/cuestaregistration.

“Cuesta College offers classes and support services in-person or online to meet our students’ needs wherever they are,” said Superintendent / President Jill Stearns. “Whether they’re working towards educational or career goals, we’re here every step of the way to ensure their success and help them get to the finish line.”

Degrees and certificates are available in the following areas of study, providing more pathways toward building futures:

• Business, agriculture, hospitality, and legal

• Creative arts, humanities, and communication

• Education and information

• Health and wellness

• Skilled trades and technology

• Social and behavioral sciences and human services

• Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)

• English as a second language and adult education

Highlighted course offerings include expanded ethnic studies courses in response to graduation requirements by the California State University and California Community College systems. Eight courses (ETHN 210, ETHN 230, ETHN 235) are offered online, on both Cuesta College campuses, and at the California Men’s Colony.

Those exploring careers in teaching are encouraged to follow the teacher pathways program and take classes in Introduction to the teaching profession (EDUC 200) and child growth and development (CDFS 201).

Students interested in a degree or career in the STEM fields are invited to a two-unit multidisciplinary STEM seminar course to learn more about academic and employment opportunities in STEM and get more information about local and external undergraduate research projects and internships.

Fully online classes are also available and are offered on the California Virtual Campus (CVC) exchange. Students at any community college in California can cross-enroll in Cuesta College’s distance education courses without filing a separate application.

New Cuesta College students are invited to attend Connect@Cuesta, a free event providing opportunities to find a community at Cuesta College and learn how to navigate the campuses, access academic and campus resources, and meet other students, faculty, and staff. Connect@Cuesta is from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the San Luis Obispo campus and Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the North County campus. Please call (805) 546-3952 for more information.

Campus resources are available in person and online to ensure student success. Support programs include academic counseling, CalWorks, and EOPS/CARE, disability support programs and services, financial aid, outreach and enrollment services, student health services, student life and leadership, and tutoring services.

Advertisement

Related