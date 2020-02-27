Cuesta Federation of Teachers endorses assembly candidate Dawn Addis

–The Cuesta College Federation of Teachers (CCFT) announced that it has endorsed Dawn Addis, the Democratic candidate in Assembly District 35. California Assembly District 35 includes San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County. It is currently represented by Jordan Cunningham (R-Templeton).

Deborah Stakes, the President of the CCFT – which is the Local Chapter 04909 of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) – said that the organization voted to endorse Addis following an in-depth interview process that focused on Career Technical Education (CTE) policies, as well as how to deal with the shortfall of funding to Cuesta College as a result of the imminent closure of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power facility. “We were impressed with the breadth of her ideas,” Stakes said.

When Addis, who is a seasoned professional educator, learned of the Cuesta College Federation of Teachers’ endorsement, she said, “I am very honored to be endorsed by the Cuesta College Faculty Association. Cuesta is an incredibly important learning institution for the Central Coast, and the CCFT is an integral part of its excellence. My husband Marcus and I originally came to the Central Coast almost 20 years ago so that he could attend Cuesta as a reentry student. Cuesta’s engaged teachers helped him launch his career and through the years has been important to me, my husband, and our two sons. For that, I will always be personally grateful to the faculty and to the school, and for its incalculably valuable contribution to our community.”

