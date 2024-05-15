Cuesta hosting graduation ceremony this Friday

School will celebrate the achievements of 1,172 graduating students

– Cuesta College has announced the commencement ceremony for its 59th graduating class, taking place on Friday, May 17, from 1:00 – 4:30 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo campus.

This year, the school will celebrate the achievements of 1,172 graduating students. Together, they have earned a total of 1,543 degrees, including 690 associate in arts, 201 associate in science, 391 associate in arts for transfer, and 261 associate in science for transfer.

Cuesta College offers a diverse array of educational pathways, with 128 certificate programs and 86 associate degree programs, including 36 transfer degrees designated to facilitate smooth transitions into the California State University system.

“What a journey it’s been for Cuesta College’s incredible Class of 2024,” said Superintendent/President Dr. Jill Stearns, “As our graduates walk across that stage, I look forward to personally cheering them on and offering well-deserved congratulations. Here’s to their bright futures and the amazing adventures awaiting them beyond graduation.”

Among this year’s graduating class, 640 students represent local San Luis Obispo County high schools. Additionally, 438 graduates have benefited from the Promise Scholarship, providing them two fee-free years at Cuesta College.

The graduating class is a vibrant mix of individuals, ranging in age from 16 to 74. Notably, 400 graduates have earned honors or high honors with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with 17 students achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA.

On May 16 at 1 p.m., Cuesta College honors its graduating class of 45 nursing graduates in a pinning ceremony at the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center. The ceremony will also be streamed live at bit.ly/cuestaRN2024.

To learn more about this year’s commencement ceremony, please visit the website at this link. The public is invited to watch the 59th Commencement Ceremony live-stream at bit.ly/cuestagrad2024.

Share To Social Media