Cuesta invites community to ‘Teacher Pathways Virtual Conference’

–Cuesta College invites community educators and anyone interested in the teaching profession to attend a virtual student conference on Sept. 25 entitled “Racial Equity and Social Justice in the Classroom.” The online event features an interactive day of workshops and breakout sessions centered on social justice in the learning environment.

Participants will have the opportunity to connect with Cuesta College Teacher Pathways students and hear from passionate educators committed to social justice and providing equitable opportunities to diverse student populations. Topics of conversation include the importance of ethnic and gender studies in the K-12 system, bilingual education, trauma-informed care, inclusion in special education, and learning in the outdoors.

“As our classrooms and learning environments become more diverse, it is important that we continue to learn how to better support students and their learning experience,” said Jannet Rios, Cuesta College Teacher Pathways Bilingual Academic Success Coach.

The online free event is from 10 a.m – noon on Friday, Sept. 25. Future teachers interested in participating should register by Sept. 24 using this link.

The Teacher Pathways Program at Cuesta College was established to meet the local and statewide demand for qualified and diverse teachers. It was made possible through a $2.5M grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Education. For more information, visit bit.ly/cuestateacherpathways or email futureteachers@cuesta.edu.

Share this post!

email

Related