Cuesta invites new students to Cougar Welcome Days

Events slated at both campuses May 3-12

– New and incoming first-time college students are invited to attend Cuesta College’s Cougar Welcome Days from May 3-12. The event is designed for students to gain the necessary skills to succeed in their first college semester. Faculty and staff will be on hand to provide information on areas of study, financial aid, student support services, and the steps needed to build a schedule and register for classes.

“Cougar Welcome Days is the college’s official introduction to everyone who has decided to start their education at Cuesta College,” said Director of Outreach & Enrollment Services Aaron Borgeson. “Those who attend can expect a fun event full of resources to prepare students for success inside and outside the classroom. We hope folks walk away registered for courses and feeling excited and supported as they pursue higher education at Cuesta College.”

Cougar Welcome Days will take place on:

Wed, May 3, 4 – 7 p.m. – San Luis Obispo Campus

Sat, May 6, 9 a.m. – Noon – San Luis Obispo Campus

Sat, May 6, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. – San Luis Obispo Campus

Tue, May 9, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. – North County Campus

Tue, May 9, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Virtual via Zoom

Fri, May 12, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. – North County Campus

Registration is required. Those who plan to participate should first apply for the Fall 2023 semester and then complete the online orientation. Upon event registration, participants will select a 3-hour session to attend. For questions, call (805) 546-3140.

The Summer 2023 term starts on June 12 and runs through July 21. The Fall 2023 semester begins on August 14. Visit the Cuesta College Class Finder to look at all available courses.

