Cuesta Measure L bond committee releases annual report

Measure L authorized funding for new construction projects, needed repairs, and upgrades at Cuesta College

– The Measure L Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee released its 2021 annual report, which was reviewed and accepted by the San Luis Obispo County Community College Board of Trustees at their May 2022 meeting. Measure L is a $275 million general obligation bond voted on by San Luis Obispo County voters in Nov. 2014 that authorizes funding for new construction projects, needed repairs, and upgrades at Cuesta College.

The oversight committee is an independent group of community members established in 2015 to review Measure L financial reports and inform the public concerning the San Luis Obispo Community College District’s expenditure of bond proceeds. Under California Education Code, the oversight committee must present an annual written report that includes a statement on whether the district complies with California Constitution requirements and a summary of the committee’s proceedings and activities for the preceding year.

The committee reviewed the independent auditor’s report for the financial statements of the general obligation bonds and a performance audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. The committee concluded that “the San Luis Obispo County Community College District has properly accounted for the expenditures held in the General Obligation Bond Fund (Measure L) and that such expenditures were made for authorized bond projects.”

“The annual report lists many projects completed and underway using bond funding,” said oversight committee chair Gilbert H. Stork. “The projects have been essential to both the San Luis Obispo and North County Campuses, and the results are outstanding.”

Recent completed projects include the early childhood education center and a new entry and flagpole plaza at the North County campus, roofing, HVAC, technology upgrades, electrical switchgear replacement, signage, and wayfinding at the San Luis Obispo Campus. Upcoming bond projects include a new 34,000 sq. ft. campus center on the San Luis Obispo campus with construction scheduled to begin in spring 2023.

“Cuesta College continues to support student success through its improvement of district facilities, increasing our ability to provide a safe and modern learning environment for all students,” said Cuesta College Superintendent / President Jill Stearns.

Click here to view the full report.

Find out more about Measure L updates and information at cuestacollegebond.info.

Advertisement

Related