Cuesta registration days offer fast track to enrollment 

Posted: 5:32 am, November 30, 2022 by News Staff
Cuesta College North County Campus.

Sign-up days coming to SLO, North County campuses

– Cuesta College hosts “Fast Track Registration Days” to assist current and prospective students with enrolling for classes. The spring semester begins on Jan. 17. The one-day, in-person event offers assistance and support with academic counseling, financial aid, online orientation, class registration, and more.

“Fast Track Registration Days is designed for future, returning, and current Cuesta College students,” said Director of Outreach & Enrollment Services Aaron Borgeson. “It provides a one-stop shop to get registration, counseling, or financial aid questions ahead of the spring semester. Any student is welcome to come by, and we will get you on the fast track to success.”

The days are available during the following dates and times and on both Cuesta College campuses:

• Thursday, Dec. 8, – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – North County Campus
• Friday, Dec. 9, – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – San Luis Obispo Campus
• Monday, Jan. 9, – 1 – 3 p.m. – San Luis Obispo Campus
• Tuesday, Jan. 10, – 10 a.m. – noon – San Luis Obispo Campus
• Wednesday, Jan 11, – 11 a.m. – 2: p.m. – North County Campus

The San Luis Obispo campus location is in Building 3400, Room 3413. The North County campus location is at the Campus Center, Building N1000, 2nd Floor. Free parking is available at the San Luis Obispo campus in Lot 3 and at the North County campus in Lot 10.

Free food is provided to all participants. Participants are encouraged to register by clicking here, but limited walk-in spots are also available. Find additional information here. 

 

