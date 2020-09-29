Cuesta College relaunches 21-day Racial Equity & Social Justice Challenge

–Cuesta College is relaunching the 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge in partnership with Cal Poly SLO, San Luis Coastal Unified School District, and the local chapter of the NAACP. All members of the campus and local communities are invited to participate.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, the revamped challenge provides participants with an opportunity to learn and understand racial equity and social justice issues and build new and positive habits through daily activities for 21 days. “The challenge is an opportunity for each of us to turn our intent into action,” said Dr. Jill Stearns, Cuesta College Superintendent / President. “The activities provide engaging content that supports deeper personal understanding of race and equity matters.”

Since launching last February, the latest version includes updated resources that speak to the current social and political climate and addresses critical racial and social justice issues facing communities today. “The recent tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others have highlighted the systemic racism that exists towards Black people and other communities of colors,” said Que Dang, Cuesta College Director of Student Equity. “As we stand in solidarity with those fighting for justice, we invite you to join the Challenge and engage with others to create opportunities for all of us to learn and grow together.”

Participants are encouraged to find a partner or form a team to complete the activities and support one another to keep going to the finish. Once signed up, individuals and groups will be sent daily emails for 21 days with activities and tasks that include articles, podcasts, videos, and actions specific to racial equity and social justice. The goal of the challenge is to inspire meaningful conversations and dialogue that can lead to efforts in identifying and addressing instances of racism and injustice.

“More than ever, we need to come together to understand why the world is calling for racial justice,” said Dang. “Every one of us can make a difference in the fight against racism. This work isn’t easy or quick and making this commitment is one step in the right direction to a more just and equitable world.”

For more information, please visit the 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge website. Sign up is available by clicking here.

