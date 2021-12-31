Cuesta to hold public hearing to review proposed trustee area map adjustment

Cuesta hired demographers to study 2020 Census data and determine whether the current trustee areas are population balanced

– On Jan. 5 at 4 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Community College District will hold a public hearing to receive community input on a proposed trustee area map adjustment.

Upon the release of U.S. Decennial Census Data, community college districts that use by-trustee area elections are required to evaluate whether their current trustee areas have approximately equal population, using the new census data. As a general rule, the variation in total population among trustee areas must not exceed 10-percent. No changes are needed if the total peak variation is less than 10-percent. If the total peak variation exceeds 10-percent, trustee area boundaries must be adjusted. This process is referred to as redistricting.

Cuesta College hired professional demographers, Redistricting Partners, to study the 2020 Census data and determine whether the current trustee areas are population balanced. Redistricting Partners presented the process and considerations in undergoing redistricting at the Dec. 1 meeting.

Redistricting Partners has prepared proposed map options for the Board of Trustees and community consideration. These map options are available on the district’s redistricting webpage. The proposed map options will also be presented during the Jan. 5, board meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually:

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/8055463100

iPhone one-tap (US Toll): +16699006833,8055463100# or +13462487799,8055463100#

Telephone: +1 669 900 6833 (US Toll)

Public comment may be made during the online meeting using the “Chat” feature on the Zoom platform. In the chat feature “To” drop-down, select “Public Comment Host,” type in your request to speak, and submit using the enter key.

For questions regarding this notice, call the Cuesta College President’s Office at (805) 592-9544. Interested parties may also email the Cuesta College Board of Trustees.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related