Cuesta to host annual Special Olympics Spring Sports Showcase this Friday

Local law enforcement to usher in athletes during opening ceremony

– Special Olympics will hold its Spring Sports Showcase at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo on Friday, May 5. Local law enforcement agencies across the Central Coast will be supporting the event as they have done for many years.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies will be present to welcome the athletes during the opening ceremonies, which will begin at 10 a.m. in the Cuesta College Gym. The showcase, which has not been held for the past few years, is expected to draw a large crowd of supporters.

The event will feature various sports, and the athletes will compete in front of a supportive audience. The Special Olympics is a global organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization aims to create a better world by fostering the acceptance and inclusion of all people.

