Cuesta ‘vaccine challenge’ offers $250 to students

College offering $250 to all students that have been fully vaccinated, chance to win $5,000 scholarship

–Cuesta College is offering $250 to all students fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinated students will also be entered into a drawing for a $5,000 scholarship.

To be eligible, Cuesta College students must be currently enrolled in any credit or non-credit class, CCAP dual enrollment, Continuing Education course, and Community Programs.

To receive a $250 gift card, students must bring proof of full vaccination and a valid photo ID in person to the San Luis Obispo campus or North County campus in Paso Robles starting Aug. 23. The drawing for the $5,000 scholarship will be announced at a later date.

“Being vaccinated is one of the most important things we all can do to help prevent the continued spread of the coronavirus,” said Dr. Jill Stearns, Cuesta College Superintendent / President. “It’s been exciting to see our students and employees back on campus, and I hope that these incentives urge those who are not yet vaccinated to protect themselves and keep our campus community safe.”

Click here to stay informed and learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County. In partnership with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, walk-in mobile clinics for the free vaccine are available to students, employees, and the public on both Cuesta College campuses during the following dates and times:

Monday, Aug. 30, San Luis Obispo Campus, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 1400T by parking lot 5. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (first and second doses available)

Wednesday, Sept., North County Campus in Paso Robles, 3 – 7 p.m., Campus Center,

behind the cafeteria. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (first and second doses available)

For more details about the challenge, including gift card pick-up locations and hours, please visit bit.ly/vaccinateCuesta.

