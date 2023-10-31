Cumbia group Los Ángeles Azule to perform at Vina Robles

Paso Robles performance slated for Thursday, April 18, 2024

– Following recent recognition with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, renowned cumbia group Los Ángeles Azules unveiled its forthcoming U.S. and Canada tour titled “El Amor de mi Vida.”

The Mejía Avante siblings will kick off the tour in February, spanning over two months and encompassing more than 25 cities, including a performance at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

This tour is in support of Los Ángeles Azules’ upcoming album, set to launch later this year, featuring the track “El Amor de Mi Vida” in collaboration with María Becerra, which also lends its name to the tour.

“El Amor de mi Vida” is currently in the Top 5 of Regional Mexican radio and Latin Airplay charts on Billboard in the U.S. It has also achieved the No. 1 spot in Mexico and Argentina for several consecutive weeks. The song’s music video has garnered over 53 million views and consistently ranks among the Top 100 videos worldwide on YouTube since its debut in August.

During the tour, “El Amor de mi Vida” will be performed live for the first time, featuring notable guests, including Jay de la Cueva and Ximena Sariñana.

Tickets for the tour will become available for purchase starting Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster and losangelesazules.com.mx.

Hailing from Iztapalapa, Los Ángeles Azules are recognized as the leading figures in the global cumbia genre, gracing major international stages and festivals such as Vive Latino and Coachella. The group holds the distinction of being the first Mexican group to enter YouTube’s Billion Views Club, featuring two videos with over one billion views, including “Never Enough” Feat. Natalia Lafourcade and “My Feelings” feat. Ximena Sariñana.

As one of Spotify’s 500 most-listened-to artists globally, Los Ángeles Azules has taken its music across continents, visiting significant cities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and the United States, among others. Recently, the group earned its first Latin Grammy nomination in the Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album category for its latest release, “Cumbia del Corazón.”

Share To Social Media