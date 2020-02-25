Cunningham endorsed by California Professional Firefighters

–On Tuesday, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announced that he has been endorsed by the California Professional Firefighters (CPF). CPF represents over 30,000 firefighters, one of the most influential public employee organizations in the country.

“Jordan has continuously shown that he will fight for the health, safety and wellbeing of the public and our state’s firefighters,” said CPF President Brian Rice.

Assemblyman Cunningham has supported bipartisan legislation protecting California against wildfires and ensuring that the mental health of firefighters is being cared for. Cunningham was a supporter of AB 1116 — a bill that would create the California Firefighter Peer Support and Crisis Referral Services. CPF also endorsed Cunningham in 2018.

Prior to serving in the legislature, Cunningham was a Deputy District Attorney for San Luis Obispo County where he prosecuted a number of crimes on behalf of the public. As a representative of California’s 35th Assembly District, Assemblyman Cunningham has continued his track record by authoring multiple pieces of legislation relating to public safety and health.

After graduating from Atascadero High School, Cunningham graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University with a degree in physics. He then obtained his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley. He would later serve on the Templeton Unified School Board.

He owns a small business with his wife Shauna, and enjoys coaching youth sports and raising their four kids.

