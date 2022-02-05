Cunningham introduces bill to fight human trafficking in hotels/motels

‘AB 1788 would give local prosecutors and city attorneys another tool to fight trafficking and save victims’ says assemblyman

– This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he has introduced a bill to help fight human trafficking in hotels and motels.

Specifically, AB 1788 would allow city attorneys and district attorneys to assess civil penalties on hotel and motel owners if supervisors knew or should have known that victims were being trafficked on the premise and did not contact law enforcement.

“Human trafficking is the fastest-growing crime in the United States, and it is happening in seedy hotels and motels throughout all parts of California,” said Cunningham, a former San Luis Obispo County prosecutor. “AB 1788 would give local prosecutors and city attorneys another tool to fight trafficking and save victims. This important bill makes it clear that California will no longer tolerate hotel and motel operators turning a blind eye towards this type of illegal activity.”

Over the course of his legislative career, Cunningham has introduced several anti-human-trafficking bills that increase victims’ access to services and increase the types of tools available to law enforcement to go after traffickers and Johns. Four of Cunningham’s anti-human-trafficking bills have been signed into law.

Assemblymember Suezette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) is a joint author of AB 1788. Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) is a coauthor.

