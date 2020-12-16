Cunningham introduces bill to restore legislative authority during emergency

–On Wednesday, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) introduced a bill that would limit the Governor’s ability under the California Emergency Services Act (CESA) to unilaterally enact or change laws or regulations 60 days after the emergency was declared.

Seeking to restore balance between co-equal branches of government, AB 108 would require the Governor to obtain approval from the Legislature for any changes to laws and regulations under CESA proposed 60 days after the emergency declaration was enacted.

“California has been under a Governor-issued state of emergency for 287 days, and for 287 days, the Governor has been unilaterally changing laws and regulations with zero input from the Legislature,” said Cunningham. “The Legislature is a co-equal branch of government. Under our Constitution, it is supposed have the principle lawmaking powers of the state. It’s time to restore California to a constitutional democracy, and ensure that a governor no longer has unlimited and indefinite and unilateral power.”

A copy of the bill, co-authored by Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield), can be downloaded here.

