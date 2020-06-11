Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 11, 2020
Cunningham issues statement on shooting of San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Deputy 

Posted: 2:21 am, June 11, 2020 by News Staff
Jordan Cunningham

–On Wednesday, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) released the following statement after a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot early this morning:

“My heart goes out to the injured deputy, the deputy’s family, and the entire San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department. I wish the deputy a speedy recovery, and ask for the public to be patient and compliant with law enforcement directives as they work to locate the suspect.”

The search for the armed suspect who shot the deputy is still ongoing. 



