Paso Robles’ Re:Find Distillery named ‘Small Business of the Year’ by assemblyman

Re:Find was the first local distillery to start producing hand sanitizer at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

–This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that Re:Find Distillery has been named Small Business of the Year for the 35th Assembly District.

Re:Find Distillery is based in Paso Robles and owned by Alex and Monica Villicana. It was the first local distillery to start producing hand sanitizer at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to help meet the local community’s need. Since first starting the production of hand sanitizer, Re:Find has donated over 300 gallons of the product to nursing homes, fire departments, healthcare organizations, non-profits, and local restaurants.

“Despite experiencing their own hardships and uncertainties over the past year, small businesses across the Central Coast stepped up to help,” said Cunningham. “Alex, Monica, and the entire Re:Find team deserve credit for finding a way to repurpose their equipment to benefit our community. I am honored to name Re:Find Distillery as our Small Business of the Year, and wish them continued success.”

Re:Find distillery was founded on the concept of fermenting and distilling the prized saignée (free-run juice) that boutique wineries discard during the winemaking process. This practice allows Re:Find to reclaim approximately 60-acres of premium Paso Robles wine grapes each year through their distillery. It was also the first craft distillery in the region, which now boasts 13 craft distillers.

Re:Find was not the only local distillery to revamp production to help the community. Both Calwise Sprits Co. and KROBĀR Craft Distillery also produced hand sanitizer to benefit the local community.

Re:Find Distillery is located at 2725 Adelaida Road in Paso Robles. They can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ReFindDistillery.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related