Assemblyman Cunningham receives endorsements from teachers and firefighters

–This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announced that he has been endorsed by the California Professional Firefighters (CPF). CPF represents over 30,000 firefighters, one of the most influential public employee organizations in the country.

“Jordan has continuously shown that he will fight for the health, safety and wellbeing of the public and our state’s firefighters,” said CPF President Brian Rice.

Cunningham has supported bipartisan legislation protecting California against wildfires and ensuring that the mental health of firefighters is being cared for. Cunningham was a supporter of AB 1116, which would create the California Firefighter Peer Support and Crisis Referral Services, and coauthored a bill to create more firefighting apprenticeship opportunities for minorities and women (AB 579).

CPF also endorsed Cunningham in 2018.

He has also received the endorsement of the California Teachers Association, California’s largest teachers’ union.

“Jordan has always placed a priority on our education system, and has a record of protecting students and teachers,” said Gayle Bilek, CTA Director and Paso Robles resident. “He is the independent fighter Central Coast families need in Sacramento, and our region’s teachers are proud to support his reelection campaign.” Cunningham received the endorsement of the CTA in both 2018 and 2016.

In 2017, Cunningham – a former Templeton School Board Member – was able to work across the aisle to secure critical funding that saved and expanded on California’s Career Technical Education programs.

Earlier this year, Cunningham led a legislative coalition in opposition to Governor Newsom’s proposed education budget cuts. As a result of these efforts, California students and teachers avoided a multi-billion budget shortfall that would have been catastrophic to our education system.

To learn more about Jordan, visit www.JordanCunningham.org.

