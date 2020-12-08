Cunningham sworn in to third term in State Assembly

–On Monday, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) was sworn in to his third term in the State Assembly.

“The next two years will be unlike any two in our state’s history. As we continue to take steps to fight COVID-19, we must also start to think about the recovery that must take place,” said Cunningham. “The recovery will not just be an economic recovery, but a physical and mental recovery as well – especially among our school-aged children.

“I pledge to represent each and every member of our community in the assembly, and continue to put our community’s well-being and best interest above partisan politics.”

