Cunningham tops fundraising, enters fall with more than $500,000 

–This week, State Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham’s (R-San Luis Obispo) reelection campaign announced that it was the top fundraiser in the Assembly Republican Caucus for the most recent contribution period, and enters the fall with more than $500,000 cash on hand – nearly $200,000 more than his opponent.

His top-in-the-caucus haul was made possible by a strong, grassroots online fundraising program, which brought in nearly $35,000 in this period alone, the campaign said. This election cycle, Cunningham’s reelection campaign has been buoyed by 499 individual, non-PAC, non-corporate donations with an average donation of $168.

“The Central Coast wants an independent problem solver that fights for our community and delivers results,” said Cunningham. “We have brought in critical funding to fix the 41/46 Cholame Y and to mitigate the impact of the closure of Diablo Canyon, as well as help our unemployed residents and small businesses. I’m proud of our work, and thankful to our community for their support.”

In addition to helping constituents solve problems with EDD, Cunningham lead a bipartisan coalition in support of additional funding for local domestic violence shelters, the campaign said.

Cunningham won the March 2020 Primary with nearly 57-percent of the vote.

He is endorsed by the California Professional Firefighters, the California Teachers Association, IBEW 1245, the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, the California Farm Bureau Federation, and local education and public safety leaders.

Cunningham has represented the Central Coast in the State Assembly since 2016. He has passed legislation to end human trafficking and protect victims, taken the fight to Big Tech to protect the right to privacy, and fought to end the teen vaping epidemic.

Cunningham owns a small business with his wife Shauna, and enjoys coaching youth sports and raising their four kids.

