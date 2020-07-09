Cunningham, water board, and local leaders tour Salinas Riverbed

–On Thursday, Jordan Cunningham, (R-San Luis Obispo) toured the Salinas Riverbed with Regional Water Board Officials and North County leaders, including Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin and Paso Robles Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta. Last week, after Cunningham sent a letter to CalEPA, the Central Coast Regional Water Board allowed the City of Paso Robles to clear out the dry brush in the riverbed using mechanized equipment in order to limit fire risk.

“In the wake of June’s fire that forced nearly one-third of the city to evacuate, it was critical that the state allow the city to clean out the riverbed, which during the summer turns into a tinderbox,” said Cunningham. “Today’s walkthrough allowed us to show state officials the risk to our residents and the necessity of using mechanized equipment to clear through the thick brush. I’m glad that both parties are working together to address this issue in order to protect our residents from catastrophic fire.”

