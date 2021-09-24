Cunningham’s offshore wind bill signed into law

California will have a commitment to offshore wind in state law for the first time

– This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that his landmark bill to grow California’s offshore wind industry and create jobs was signed into law. As a result, California will have a commitment to offshore wind in state law for the first time.

Specifically, AB 525 will require the California Energy Commission to set specific targets for how much power will be generated by offshore wind for 2030 and 2045. The bill also requires the CEC and other energy-related agencies to develop a strategic plan for building out California’s offshore wind industry.

“Offshore wind power is one step closer to finding a home on the Central Coast, and making us the nation’s Clean Energy Capital,” said Cunningham. “Offshore wind is a win-win-win. It means more renewable power generated locally, more local jobs, and more local tax revenue.

“AB 525 is major victory for the Central Coast’s economic transition. I could not be more proud of our community as we prepare for the future.”

AB 525 was introduced by Assemblymembers Cunningham, David Chiu (D-San Francisco) and Laura Friedman (D-Glendale). It received bipartisan support in both the State Assembly and Senate.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is a small business owner; former school board member and prosecutor, husband and father of four. He represents all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County, including Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Orcutt, Pismo Beach, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria, and surrounding communities.

