DA encourages the public to learn more and consider getting Covid-19 vaccine

–District Attorney Dan Dow shared this week that he has received the COVID-19 vaccination, along with many other county employees from San Luis Obispo County Public Health (Employee Health Clinic), and is encouraging others to consider doing the same in a video, embedded below:

“Getting vaccinated is perhaps one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family, and our community from COVID-19. The vaccine is new to all of us so it’s okay to have questions and I encourage you to get fully informed before making the decision,” said Mr. Dow.

“I personally trust the vaccine to keep myself my family and loved ones safe from COVID-19. I’m looking forward to our county returning to the way that we used to be before the pandemic. One way that you can help us do that is by getting vaccinated. So if you’ve made the decision to get vaccinated or if you need more information, visit the website www.recoverslo.org.”

