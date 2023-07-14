DA urges assemblywoman to vote yes on human trafficking bill

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow this week shared a letter that he wrote to Assemblywoman Dawn Addis urging her to vote “yes” on Senate Bill 14, which would make human trafficking a minor a “serious” “strike” felony:

Dear Assemblywoman Addis,

I hope that this letter finds you doing well. I am writing to you about a very important matter: Please, please, please vote “yes” on SB 14 – making human trafficking of a minor a “serious” “strike” felony. This crime should actually be made a “violent” strike offense, not merely “serious.” But, SB 14 is an important first step in the right direction.

This is not a partisan issue. This is about protecting our children and sending a loud message to every person who traffics children: no one is more vulnerable than our children and more deserving of our protection from predators.

The district that Addis now represents stretches from southern San Luis Obispo County to the Santa Cruz harbor, including the Monterey Peninsula, Big Sur, and the City of Morro Bay.

