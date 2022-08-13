Dale Evers Studio donates to Redwings live auction
Auction is main fundraiser for nonprofit horse rescue
– Dale Evers Studio has donated a special fine art package to the upcoming Redwings Horse Sanctuary Live Auction. The live auction, along with a silent auction, is the main fundraiser for Redwings, a 31-year-strong nonprofit horse rescue, and sanctuary located at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles.
The donation includes a small bronze sculpture of the artist’s iconic Focus V figure, a coffee table book featuring the work of Dale Evers, and a bronze Focus pin from the studio’s jewelry collection.
Redwings will be holding their second annual Block Party Fundraiser on Sunday, Sep. 18, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be lunch from co-host CASS, wine and beer, live music from Monte Mills, equine demonstrations, 805 Photo Booth souvenirs, and more. The event is defined by a live auction, presided over by auctioneer Cody Dawson. Attendees can bid on the Dale Evers package, a trip to France, a hot air balloon ride, a silver bracelet designed by Ben Nighthorse from Sorrel Sky Gallery in Colorado, and more.
The money raised all goes to support the horses. Tickets are available online at My805Tix.com.