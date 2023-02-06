Dance classes for children offered at Centennial Park

Next round of class sessions starts on Feb. 15

– Children’s dance classes by West Coast Creative Academy are offered weekly at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. Classes are offered on different days for different ages of children, click here to see upcoming dates.

Classes are designed to help children fall in love with dance in a fun and technique-based format. Each month there will be a theme and focus on a different genre of dance including ballet, jazz, tap, and hip-hop. The next round of class sessions starts on Feb. 15.

Special clothing required for class participants: Pink leotard, black tights, black wrap skirt, black tap shoes, pink ballet shoes for girls, and black pants or shorts and white shirt for boys (by the third class).

A 10% sibling registration discount is available.

Share To Social Media