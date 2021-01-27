Daniel E. Lewis Middle School awarded $500 ExxonMobil grant



–Thanks to the efforts of Spring Street Mobil, Daniel E. Lewis Middle School was recently awarded a $500 ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Grant to support the school’s educational program. The school plans to utilize the gift to directly support student engagement and achievement.

“Spring Street Mobil is proud to participate in the ExxonMobil’s Educational Alliance program that invests in the future of communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools,” the school said in a statement. “Our school community is incredibly thankful for the support and generosity of Spring Street Mobil.”

Share this post!

email

Related