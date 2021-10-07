Paso Robles News|Thursday, October 7, 2021
Daniel Lewis Middle School searching for boy’s basketball coaches 

Posted: 5:20 am, October 7, 2021

Tryouts begin next week

Daniel Lewis Middle School in Paso Robles is searching for boy’s basketball coaches for the upcoming season. Tryouts begin next week with the first official game starting on Oct. 26. Coaches are given a $1,500 stipend for the season.

If you are interested in coaching boy’s basketball at Lewis Middle School, contact Casey Blair at ctblair@pasoschools.org.

Daniel Lewis Middle School is located at 900 Creston Rd, Paso Robles.

