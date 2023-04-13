Daou Family Estates releases ‘2020 Soul of a Lion’ vintage

Release of the wine in April coincides with birthday, legacy of Joseph Daou

– Daou Family Estates, owned by brothers Georges and Daniel Daou, has announced the release of their flagship cabernet sauvignon, 2020 Soul of a Lion, marking its 10th anniversary.

The release of the wine in April coincides with the birthday and legacy of Joseph Daou, an inspiration for the Daou family.

“Soul of a Lion represents the journey that first brought our family to Daou Mountain,” said Georges Daou, co-proprietor of Daou Family Estates. “Our father endowed us with the passion, courage, and perseverance to pursue our dreams, qualities which we honor each year with this exceptional wine. We’re proud to celebrate our 10th anniversary of Soul of a Lion in the spirit of joy that has made this such a triumph for our family.”

“Our goal for Soul of a Lion has always been to realize the amazing potential of DAOU Mountain to craft the very best Cabernet Sauvignon,” said winemaker and co-proprietor Daniel Daou. “2020 Soul of a Lion captures the essence of the Adelaida District and is an exceptional tribute to our 10-year journey with this wine.”

Winemaker tasting notes

(Cabernet Sauvignon 78%, Cabernet Franc 12%, Petit Verdot 10%): The 2020 vintage presents an alluring profusion of black cherry, mulberry, and Oregon blackberry aromas with notes of leather, cigar box, and dark chocolate. Hints of desert sage and crème de menthe accent the rich fruit. The palate is silky and voluptuous, delivering loads of currant, cassis, black raspberry, and ripe cherry. Notes of fig and baking spice are underscored by earthy tones of dates and truffle. Mature, ripe tannins yield a weighty, velvety texture integrated with a limestone minerality and subtle oak. A lengthy finish leaves lingering impressions of blackberry, plum, and espresso with a touch of white pepper. A wine of immense staying power that will evolve favorably for many years to come.” – Winemaker Daniel Daou

2020 Vintage notes

(DAOU Mountain, Paso Robles AVA, Adelaida District): The 2020 growing season began on a dry note, followed by much-needed rains in April that replenished the soils and set the stage for healthy canopy growth. Conditions through mid-summer remained mild and steady, with the exception of a rare August thunderstorm. Subsequent heat waves and distant wildfires put DAOU Mountain to the test heading into harvest, yet despite the challenges, the 2020 vintage produced some of the most complex wines yet.

2020 Estate Soul of a Lion is available as of April 2023 at www.daouvineyards.com and through the Daou+ app, with national distribution to phase in by June 2023. The suggested retail price is $150/per 750-ml bottle.

