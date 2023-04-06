Paso Robles News|Thursday, April 6, 2023
Daou Vineyards opens private lounge for Milwaukee Bucks 

DAOU and the Milwaukee Bucks are proud to announce a new partnership, making this DAOU’s first-ever NBA partnership

New lounge will offer a stylish setting to watch events at Fiserv Forum

– Daou Family Estates and the Milwaukee Bucks have announced a new partnership at Fiserv Forum, making this Daou’s first-ever NBA partnership. The iconic Paso Robles winery has unveiled a private lounge at the arena for guests and wine lovers. The Daou Lounge is located near Section 103 on the main concourse, with its entrance marked by the “Daou Doe” – an homage to the Bucks’ famous stag.

Decorated in Daou’s signature colors and themes, the new lounge will offer a stylish setting to watch events at Fiserv Forum, along with food and Daou wines. Attendees of events can also enjoy Daou’s award-winning wines throughout their Fiserv Forum experience, available on all floors of the arena.

“Whether it’s on the court or in the vineyard, the pursuit of excellence is what binds the Milwaukee Bucks and Daou – two icons at the top of their game, determined to be the best,” said Neb Lukic, president of Daou Family Estates. “This, coupled with our shared focus on creating meaningful experiences for our consumers, Daou and the Bucks are the perfect pairing.”DAOU and The Milwaukee Bucks Announce NBA Partnership with Launch of Private Lounge (3)

Daou Family Estates, founded by brothers Georges and Daniel Daou in 2007, is renowned for its highly acclaimed offerings from California’s Central Coast. Located on a mountain-top estate in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles, the winery specializes in producing high-quality wines from classic Bordeaux varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daou as a partner of the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Matt Pazaras, chief business development and strategy officer of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “Its commitment to excellence and dedication to quality make them a perfect match for our fans. We look forward to sharing DAOU’s outstanding wines with our guests at Fiserv Forum.”

To rent the Daou Lounge, email premiumsales@bucks.com or visit www.buckspremium.com.

 

