DA’s office offering free online presentations for Human Trafficking Awareness Month

–This week, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors proclaimed January 2021 to be Human Trafficking Awareness Month, complimenting similar national and state resolutions. To assist the community to learn more about this tragic criminal enterprise, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and Cal Poly’s California Cybersecurity Institute have teamed up to offer free online presentations to the community on Jan. 19 & 20 from 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. each day. These presentations will bring a variety of local experts together to offer information on human trafficking as well as resources for victims and survivors.

“Human Trafficking is modern-day slavery right here and we must do everything we can to eliminate it from our community,” said Dan Dow, District Attorney. “Our SLO County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force is making a significant impact in reducing the occurrence in our county and I am grateful for the great partnerships we have. Please join our virtual forum to learn more.”

Jan. 19, 2021: 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Speakers: Dona Reed – Victim Advocate with the District Attorney Office, Danielle Borelli – California Cybersecurity Institute. Survivor video courtesy of Treasures

To register for the January 19, 2021 11:00am-11:45am session, click here: SESSION 1

Presentations from the District Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Assistance Center and the California Cybersecurity Institute.

Jan. 20, 2021: 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Speakers: Senior Investigator Camp, Detective Bodine and Sergeant McKim – Counter Human Trafficking Team. Local Representatives from Central Coast Freedom Network, Freedom Calling, North County Abolitionists.

To register for the January 20, 2021 11 – 11:45 a.m. session, click here: SESSION 2

Presentations from Law Enforcement’s Counter Human Trafficking Team, Central Coast Freedom Network, Freedom Calling, and North county Abolitionists.

For questions, contact Beth Raub at (805) 781-5821 or braub@co.slo.ca.us.

