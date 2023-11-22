Dash, dance, and prance with Friday Night Live at upcoming Reindeer Run

Event scheduled for Dec. 9 at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo

– The San Luis Obispo County Friday Night Live (FNL) Partnership program extends an invitation to community members for the Reindeer Run 5K on Dec. 9, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo.

Tickets for the run are currently available at a discounted rate of $25 per person, with prices increasing to $30 on the day of the race. Additionally, meal tickets are offered at $5 for those who prefer not to run but would like to join for breakfast. Participants are encouraged to showcase their holiday spirit by dressing in their favorite holiday attire. The 5K fun run is open to individuals of all ages within the community.

The San Luis Obispo County Friday Night Live program is a youth development and substance abuse prevention initiative. The program actively engages youth in schools, fostering leadership and encouraging them to become active leaders in their communities, promoting wellness and healthy lifestyles.

“Our program is meant to provide a fun, safe, and accepting space for students to not only socialize with peers, but to build their skills and understanding in leadership advocacy, mental health, and effects of substance misuse,” said Katherine Gross, FNL county coordinator.

Proceeds from the Reindeer Run contribute directly to senior scholarship funding, providing valuable scholarship opportunities for high school seniors each year. Currently, Friday Night Live has local chapters in twelve middle schools, nine high schools, and one at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

In the words of a past scholarship recipient, “Being in FNL made me feel capable of making an impact on my campus and in my community. It brought me a sense of belonging among my peers who also wanted to be a part of something bigger, along with wonderful friendships, and important knowledge about drug/alcohol abuse, mental health awareness, traffic safety, and more. Receiving a scholarship from FNL helped make my entry into college smoother and inspired me to carry over all the skills and knowledge I had gained into my college experience.”

All registrations for the Reindeer Run come complete with a Reindeer Run T-shirt, running bib, and breakfast. Online registration is available until noon on Dec. 8. For more information and online registration, interested individuals can find the event on Eventbrite or visit slofnl.com/reindeer-run. For direct inquiries, contact Megan Frauenheim at mfrauenheim@co.slo.ca.us.

Share To Social Media