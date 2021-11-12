Dawn Addis announces campaign for State Assembly

Reconfigured Assembly district could include portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterrey, and Santa Cruz counties

– This week, Morro Bay City Councilwoman and local teacher Dawn Addis announced her campaign for California State Assembly.

Addis released the following statement announcing her campaign:

“I believe our communities deserve leadership that reflects our values and commitment to solving the challenges we face. Climate change is a real and present danger to the Central Coast. Drought, wildfires, habitat loss, and coastal erosion threaten our way of life. If elected, I will fight every day to protect and improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods, advance equity and justice in public policy, create jobs that pay a living wage, and protect the most vulnerable among us. I believe that housing, health care, and education are human rights, and that as one of the most prosperous states in the most prosperous nation in the world, we can afford to meet the basic needs of every Californian. I believe that my experiences, as a Councilmember, a classroom teacher, and a mom, have prepared me for the work ahead. I look forward to talking to thousands of residents in the coming months, and starting a conversation about the future of our state.”

Preliminary maps released by the State Redistricting Commission yesterday show a reconfigured Assembly district on the Central Coast that includes portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterrey, and Santa Cruz counties.

For more information about Addis and her campaign, go to her website: www.DawnAddis.org

Share this post!

email

Advertisement