Dawn Addis’ campaign for state assembly announces endorsements

This week, Addis received endorsements from 46 elected officials and local leaders

– This week, Dawn Addis’ campaign for California State Assembly announced endorsements from 46 elected officials and local leaders. Addis launched her campaign for assembly one week ago.

The new endorsements announced include:

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg

Solano County Supervisor Linda Seifert (Ret.)

Atascadero City Councilmember Susan Funk

Arroyo Grande City Councilmember Kristin Barneich

Arroyo Grande City Councilmember Jimmy Paulding

Cuesta College Governing Board President Mary Strobridge

Cuesta College Governing Board Trustee Dr. Barbara George (Ret.)

Morro Bay Mayor Dr. John Headding

Morro Bay City Councilmember Laurel Barton

Morro Bay City Councilmember Jen Ford

Morro Bay City Councilmember Marlys McPherson (Ret.)

Morro Bay City Councilmember Noah Smukler (Ret.)

Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee

Grover Beach City Councilmember Karen Bright

Grover Beach City Councilmember Ana Miller

Grover Beach City Councilmember Daniel Rushing

Grover Beach City Councilmember Barbara Nicolls (Ret.)

Grover Beach City Councilmember Mariam Shah (Ret.)

San Carlos Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Jim Stanfill (Ret.)

San Luis Coastal Unified School District Trustee Chris Ungar, Board President*

San Luis Coastal Unified School District Trustee Kathryn Eisendrath-Rogers*

San Luis Coastal Unified School District Trustee Marilyn Roger*

San Luis Coastal Unified School District Trustee Mark Buchman*

San Luis Coastal Unified School District Trustee Jim Quesenberry (Ret.)

San Luis Coastal Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Ed Valentine (Ret.)

San Luis Obispo City Mayor Erica A. Stewart

San Luis Obispo City Councilmember Andy Pease

San Luis Obispo City Councilmember Jan Marx

San Luis Obispo City Councilmember Michelle Shoresman

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon (Ret.)

San Luis Obispo Councilmember Aaron Gomez (Ret.)

Atascadero Planning Commissioner Tori Keen

Arroyo Grande Planning Commissioner Jamie Maraviglia

Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel Member Kara Woodruff

Los Osos Community Advisory Council Vice Chair Sandra Sarrouf

Morro Bay Planning Commissioner Joe Ingraffia

Morro Bay Planning Commissioner Susan Stewart

Morro Bay Tourism Improvement District Member Val Seymour

Morro Bay Citizen’s Finance Advisory Committee Vice Chair Barbara Spagnola

Morro Bay Recreation and Parks Commissioner Christi Hale (Ret.)

Morro Bay Public Works Advisory Board Member Jan Goldman (Ret.)

Morro Bay Tourism Business Improvement District Board Member Nancy Dickenson (Ret.)

Oceano Community Service District Director Cynthia Replogle

San Luis Obispo County Commission on the Status of Women Commissioner Andrea Chmelik

South Coast Coastal Commissioner Meagan Harmon

*Titles used for identification purposes only.

Addis released the following statement in announcing the endorsements:

“Making substantive change is a team sport. I know from experience that tremendous things happen when people come together with a common purpose. I am deeply honored that the leaders listed here have given me their confidence and their support. Together we will win this race, and together we will build a bright future for the Central Coast and California.”

Dawn Addis is a city councilmember, teacher, and mom, with a 20-year record of leadership in our Central Coast communities. For more information about her campaign, visit her website: dawnaddis.org.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related