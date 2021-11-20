Dawn Addis’ campaign for state assembly announces endorsements
This week, Addis received endorsements from 46 elected officials and local leaders
– This week, Dawn Addis’ campaign for California State Assembly announced endorsements from 46 elected officials and local leaders. Addis launched her campaign for assembly one week ago.
The new endorsements announced include:
- San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson
- San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg
- Solano County Supervisor Linda Seifert (Ret.)
- Atascadero City Councilmember Susan Funk
- Arroyo Grande City Councilmember Kristin Barneich
- Arroyo Grande City Councilmember Jimmy Paulding
- Cuesta College Governing Board President Mary Strobridge
- Cuesta College Governing Board Trustee Dr. Barbara George (Ret.)
- Morro Bay Mayor Dr. John Headding
- Morro Bay City Councilmember Laurel Barton
- Morro Bay City Councilmember Jen Ford
- Morro Bay City Councilmember Marlys McPherson (Ret.)
- Morro Bay City Councilmember Noah Smukler (Ret.)
- Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee
- Grover Beach City Councilmember Karen Bright
- Grover Beach City Councilmember Ana Miller
- Grover Beach City Councilmember Daniel Rushing
- Grover Beach City Councilmember Barbara Nicolls (Ret.)
- Grover Beach City Councilmember Mariam Shah (Ret.)
- San Carlos Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Jim Stanfill (Ret.)
- San Luis Coastal Unified School District Trustee Chris Ungar, Board President*
- San Luis Coastal Unified School District Trustee Kathryn Eisendrath-Rogers*
- San Luis Coastal Unified School District Trustee Marilyn Roger*
- San Luis Coastal Unified School District Trustee Mark Buchman*
- San Luis Coastal Unified School District Trustee Jim Quesenberry (Ret.)
- San Luis Coastal Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Ed Valentine (Ret.)
- San Luis Obispo City Mayor Erica A. Stewart
- San Luis Obispo City Councilmember Andy Pease
- San Luis Obispo City Councilmember Jan Marx
- San Luis Obispo City Councilmember Michelle Shoresman
- San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon (Ret.)
- San Luis Obispo Councilmember Aaron Gomez (Ret.)
- Atascadero Planning Commissioner Tori Keen
- Arroyo Grande Planning Commissioner Jamie Maraviglia
- Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel Member Kara Woodruff
- Los Osos Community Advisory Council Vice Chair Sandra Sarrouf
- Morro Bay Planning Commissioner Joe Ingraffia
- Morro Bay Planning Commissioner Susan Stewart
- Morro Bay Tourism Improvement District Member Val Seymour
- Morro Bay Citizen’s Finance Advisory Committee Vice Chair Barbara Spagnola
- Morro Bay Recreation and Parks Commissioner Christi Hale (Ret.)
- Morro Bay Public Works Advisory Board Member Jan Goldman (Ret.)
- Morro Bay Tourism Business Improvement District Board Member Nancy Dickenson (Ret.)
- Oceano Community Service District Director Cynthia Replogle
- San Luis Obispo County Commission on the Status of Women Commissioner Andrea Chmelik
- South Coast Coastal Commissioner Meagan Harmon
*Titles used for identification purposes only.
Addis released the following statement in announcing the endorsements:
“Making substantive change is a team sport. I know from experience that tremendous things happen when people come together with a common purpose. I am deeply honored that the leaders listed here have given me their confidence and their support. Together we will win this race, and together we will build a bright future for the Central Coast and California.”
Dawn Addis is a city councilmember, teacher, and mom, with a 20-year record of leadership in our Central Coast communities. For more information about her campaign, visit her website: dawnaddis.org.