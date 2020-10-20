Dawn Addis endorsed by Central Coast Grocery Workers

–Dawn Addis, who is running for District 35 California State Assemblymember, has announced that she received the endorsement of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770, which represents the Central Coast’s grocery workers and over 30,000 members statewide.

Citing the ongoing damage the COVID-19 pandemic is having on his colleagues and their jobs, John Grant, president of the The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770, said, “The Central Coast grocery workers support Dawn Addis because she supports a science-based approach to public health, and she’ll fight for economic recovery and job creation in our communities. We urge everyone to join us in supporting Dawn Addis for State Assembly by voting for her on, or before, Tuesday, Nov. 3.”

“Grocery workers are our neighbors and friends, the people whose vital contributions to our economy and our community help each of us,” Dawn Addis said. “Now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, our grocery workers are clearly more important than ever to the welfare of our families and businesses.” Dawn said that, “It is a true honor to have the support of grocery workers whose dedication and courage is a true example for all of us.”

Dawn Addis continues to receive endorsements by local community leaders, city officials, and civic organizations from throughout Assembly District 35, which spans San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara counties. Former Vice-President Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris last week added their names to the growing list of Dawn’s supporters: see dawnaddis.org/endorsements/.

