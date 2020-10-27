Dawn Addis endorsed by Equality California

–Equality California, which for the past 20 years has been at the forefront of the national and California State movement for LGBTQ+ civil rights and social justice, recently endorsed Dawn Addis, the Democratic candidate running to become California State Assembly District 35’s next representative.

“We are proud to support Dawn Addis for Assembly District 35,” said Equality California Executive Director Rick Chavez Zbur. “As a teacher, we know that she will work in Sacramento to protect LGBTQ+ and all students… Dawn is the pro-equality champion that the Central Coast deserves.”

“I’m incredibly proud to earn the endorsement of Equality California, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization,” said Addis. “It’s imperative that the voices of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies be heard in every room where power is held, and I look forward to being one of those most energetic voices.”

Michelle Call, Executive Director of Gala Pride SLO and the Diversity Center, also personally endorsed the Dawn Addis campaign, saying, “Dawn will be a great choice to represent us in the California State Assembly because she is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.” Call emphasized that, “I wholeheartedly believe Dawn is the only inclusive choice for Assembly.”

“I’m running to represent the people of Assembly District 35 because I want to ensure that a profound respect for all people is at the heart of all California State public policy and programs,” said Addis. “It’s one of the many ways I am very different from my opponent.”

Unsurprisingly, the Dawn Addis campaign continues to receive endorsements by local community leaders, city officials, and civic organizations from throughout Assembly District 35, which spans San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara counties. Earlier this month former Vice-President Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris added their names to the list of Dawn’s supporters. See more at dawnaddis.org/endorsements/

For more information about Dawn Addis and her campaign, visit: https://dawnaddis.org/

