Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly 

– Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.

Addis released the following statement regarding the preliminary results:

“I am deeply grateful to the voters for trusting me to advocate for them in the State Assembly, and to the thousands of volunteers and supporters who worked to make this possible. Our campaign is a story of people coming together and never giving up in the fight for the future of the Central Coast. I ran for State Assembly because I believe that every child deserves a bright future, every person should have housing security and high-quality healthcare, all people have a right to reproductive freedom, and our communities have a right to clean air and water. I promise to work hard every day to deliver results for our communities and to advocate faithfully for every resident. California faces daunting challenges ahead, but I know that we can make a difference in shaping a better California.”

Preliminary research indicates that Addis will be the first Democrat to represent the majority of San Luis Obispo County in the assembly since 1947. Addis also appears to be on track to be the first Democrat from San Luis Obispo County to serve in the assembly since Alexander McMillan was elected in 1922. She will be the first female Democrat to ever represent the county.

District-wide election results can be found here.

