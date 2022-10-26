Paso Robles News|Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Day camp offered over Thanksgiving holiday 

Posted: 7:25 am, October 26, 2022 by News Staff

fall paso fun campCamp designed to keep third-through-sixth graders active and engaged

– A day camp will be offered over the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 21-23 at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. There are three different enrollment options for the camp: 8 a.m. to Noon, Noon to 4 p.m., or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This camp is designed to be a way to keep third-through-sixth graders active and engaged over Thanksgiving break. Children will join elementary educator Stormy Capalare for this new camp experience “focused on fun!”

Some of the activities in this camp will include:

  • Lego builds
  • Making a tie dye t-shirt
  • Arts and crafts
  • Science experiments
  • Nature scavenger hunt
  • Trivia
  • Game day
  • Outdoor and indoor play

 

All activities are designed to include character-building skills.

For the first day of camp, children should bring a t-shirt from home, or pre-order a shirt when registering.
A $20 supply fee for the t-shirt is payable to the instructor on the first day of camp.

Children should be sent with a snack, sack lunch, and a bottle of water each day. Register for the camp here.

There is a $10 sibling discount. Need-based scholarships are available. Learn more and apply here.

 

Comments

