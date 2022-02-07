Daytime high temperatures could reach the 80s this week

‘Warm, dry temps on the way’ says PG&E meteorologist

– Paso Robles is set to see warmer weather this week, with possible high temperatures into the 80s by Thursday and Friday, according to Weather Underground.

Monday’s expected high is 73-degrees. Tuesday’s is 75, Wednesday’s is 78, and by the end of the week, temperatures should break into the lower 80s. Overnight lows are expected to remain in the 30s towards the beginning of the week and climb into the 40s by Thursday.

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

There are “Dry, warm temps on the way,” says PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey:

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Feb. 6: Dry, warm temps on the way https://t.co/sWgWegaFpA — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 6, 2022

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related