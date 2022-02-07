Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 8, 2022
You are here: Home » Community » Daytime high temperatures could reach the 80s this week
  • Follow Us!

Daytime high temperatures could reach the 80s this week 

Posted: 7:00 am, February 7, 2022 by News Staff

forecast

‘Warm, dry temps on the way’ says PG&E meteorologist

– Paso Robles is set to see warmer weather this week, with possible high temperatures into the 80s by Thursday and Friday, according to Weather Underground.

Monday’s expected high is 73-degrees. Tuesday’s is 75, Wednesday’s is 78, and by the end of the week, temperatures should break into the lower 80s. Overnight lows are expected to remain in the 30s towards the beginning of the week and climb into the 40s by Thursday.

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground. 

There are “Dry, warm temps on the way,” says PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey:

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.