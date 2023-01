Dead body found in stored boat in Morro Bay



– At 7:55 a.m. this morning, Morro Bay Police were contacted regarding a possible deceased man inside of a stored boat on the property.

Officers arrived on the scene in the 1500 block of Main Street in Morro Bay and located a 78-year-old male inside of a boat and unresponsive.

Firefighters arrived and confirmed the man was deceased.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. An investigation is ongoing, Morro Bay Police report.

