Dead body found on Highway 101 

Posted: 7:46 am, October 18, 2022 by News Staff

CHP imageDeath was determined to be by natural causes, preliminary investigation finds

– Yesterday at approximately 1:08 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to a report of a deceased person near a homeless encampment on the northbound side of Highway 101, north of Grand Avenue, in the CHP San Luis Obispo Area. San Luis Obispo Police Department initially received the call and responded.

The subject was located on the freeway right-of-way and was pronounced deceased by SLO City Fire personnel. A preliminary investigation initially determined this to be a death by natural causes.

No further information is available at this time.

