Dead body found on Paso Robles walking trail 

Posted: 7:15 am, October 16, 2023 by News Staff

Preliminary reports point to drug overdose as cause of death, police say

– A dead body was found on the walking trail just west of Wendy’s in Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles on Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m., as confirmed by Paso Robles Police Commander Tod Rehner.

“It looks like a known homeless person was located deceased on a walking path in the riverbed area behind Wendy’s,” Rehner told the Paso Robles Daily News. “Preliminarily it looks to be a drug overdose.”

No further information is available at this time.

 

Comments

