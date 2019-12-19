Deadline approaching for filing fire claims in PG&E Chapter 11 cases

–PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company are sharing an important reminder that the Bankruptcy Court-approved deadline for unfiled, non-governmental fire claimants to file claims against PG&E is Dec. 31, 2019, at 5 p.m. (Pacific Time). The deadline for filing claims is known as the Bar Date.

Claims related to the Northern California fires that arose prior to Jan. 29, 2019, must be filed in PG&E’s Chapter 11 cases and received no later than the deadline of Dec. 31, 2019, at 5 p.m. (Pacific Time). If any person or entity believes money is owed to them by PG&E for loss or injury resulting from the Northern California fires that arose before PG&E filed for Chapter 11 on Jan. 29, 2019, then they must file a Proof of Claim before the Bar Date.

If those who are affected do not submit a Proof of Claim by this extended deadline, they may be barred from filing a claim against PG&E and give up rights to any payment or other compensation.

Fire claims can be filed online here, at one of six PG&E Claim Service Centers (listed below), or by mail. Importantly, fire claims must be received by Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. (Pacific Time). So, if filing by mail, delivery must be completed before that deadline.

Claim service centers:

350 Salem Street, Chico, CA 95928

231 “D” Street, Marysville, CA 95901

1850 Soscol Avenue, Suite 105, Napa, CA 94559

1567 Huntoon Street, Oroville, CA 95965

3600 Meadow View Road, Redding, CA 96002

111 Stony Circle, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

For complete details on who is eligible to file a claim, how to file a claim, the Proof of Claim form and other information, visit officialfireclaims.com or call the toll-free information line at (888) 909-0100. PG&E has also established a section of its website at pge.com/reorganization with additional information about the Bar Date notice.

