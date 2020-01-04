Deadline to file candidacy for Templeton Area Advisory Group is Jan. 16

Call for candidates for the March TAAG Board Election

–Public candidates for the March 2020 Templeton Area Advisory Group election must declare by the Jan.16, 2020 board meeting.

To be a candidate, you must be a registered voter within the Templeton Unified School District. Please submit a letter stating your intention to run in the election either in person at the January 16, 2020 TAAG Board meeting or send it via email before January 16, 2020. TAAG email address: templetonaag@gmail.com.

