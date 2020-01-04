Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 4, 2020
You are here: Home » Templeton » Deadline to file candidacy for Templeton Area Advisory Group is Jan. 16
  • Follow Us!

Deadline to file candidacy for Templeton Area Advisory Group is Jan. 16 

Posted: 4:15 am, January 4, 2020 by News Staff

TAAG

Call for candidates for the March TAAG Board Election

–Public candidates for the March 2020 Templeton Area Advisory Group election must declare by the Jan.16, 2020 board meeting.

To be a candidate, you must be a registered voter within the Templeton Unified School District. Please submit a letter stating your intention to run in the election either in person at the January 16, 2020 TAAG Board meeting or send it via email before January 16, 2020. TAAG email address: templetonaag@gmail.com.

 

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Templeton
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.