Deadline to request a parking ticket refund is Friday

– The Paso Robles City Council, after reviewing its downtown paid parking program earlier this year, agreed to offer rebates to people who had paid for parking over the previous year. The deadline to request a refund is this Friday, May 24, at 5 p.m.

Unclaimed parking refunds total more than $500,000, according to a report by KSBY.

For information on how to apply for a refund, click here.

