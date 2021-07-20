Death notices for July 8-12

-Death notices for July 8-12, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service

Gerald Cross, age 84, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 10. In the care of Blue Sky cremation Service.

Ernesto Acosta, age 69, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on July 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Jessie Blasingame age 84 a resident of Morro Bay passed away on July 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Melville Grant, age 87, a resident of Santa Barbara, passed away on July 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

David Janosky, age 72, a resident of Santa Margarita, passed away on July 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email