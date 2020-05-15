Death notice for May 12

–Death notices for May 12, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Steve Craig Schouten, 55, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 12, 2020.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

Related